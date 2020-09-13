1/1
WILLIAM JAMES
William C James, III  
William C James III ("Will", "Scooter") of Miami, FL lost his fight with cancer on Sept 5, 2020. After graduating from Winston Churchill High School in 1971, Will served 3 years with the US Army and earned a BS in horticulture from Univ. of Maryland in 1979. He served the USDA for 33 years, culminating as the Director at Port Everglades and was recognized by U.S. Secretary of Agriculture for organizing a Hurricane Andrew relief effort in 1992. Upon retiring in 2011, he combined travel with fundraising and volunteering for Habitat for Humanity. He reached out to lonely seniors, happy tourists at local watering holes, international ballet community and Miami's Cuban culture. Will is survived by life partner Lixion Avila, brother Kip James (Debbie), sister Kristen Holder (Robert), nephews Ben (Tirzah), Brian (Megan), and Jackson (Kody), niece Linden, and three great-nephews and one great-niece. Funeral services to be held at a later date. Memorials may best be in the form of donations to habitat.org [habitat.org] OR a check to Habitat for Humanity of Greater Miami at 3800 NW 22nd Ave. Miami, FL 33142 or call 3056343628 X204. Designate donations to Miami and note as a memorial to Will James.

Published in The Washington Post on Sep. 13, 2020.
