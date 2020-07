Entered into eternal rest on Friday, July 10, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Laura Jameson; his three children, Kenneth, Janelle Majette and Nathan; nine grandchildren; six sisters and one brother and a host of other relatives and friends. On Tuesday, July 21, 2020, a viewing will be held from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Briscoe-Tonic Funeral Home, P.A., 2294 Old Washington Road, Waldorf, MD. A private service will be held at 12:30 to 2 p.m. Please no flowers.