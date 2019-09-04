

WILLIAM C. JOERN (Age 80)



A former executive with the D.C. based International Center for Language Studies, passed away at his apartment in Northwest Washington on August 18, 2019. Mr. Joern was born in Omaha, Nebraska and grew up mostly on the east coast and Council Bluffs, Iowa. He attended Creighton Prep in Omaha and was a 1962 graduate of the College of the Holy Cross in Worcester, MA where he played lacrosse and quarterback and safety on the football team. Following college, Mr. Joern taught for a year at the Jesuit High school in Baghdad before returning to Nebraska where he began a career in management with several firms and state agencies, mostly in the healthcare sector. In the late 1970s, he moved to Washington, D.C. and continued his career in business management with several companies until 2008. Before and after 2008, during his time in DC, he was active on a number of boards including the Nebraska Society where he served a term as president, the Afgan-American Chamber of Commerce and ROI3, Inc. where served as Executive Chairman. He is survived by a sister, Judy Ryan, of Loveland, CO; and two brothers, Steve Joern of Wyckoff, NJ and James Joern of Schroon Lake, NY; as well as by numerous nieces and nephews. A memorial donation can be made to Creighton Prep, Alumni Director, 7400 Western Ave., Omaha, NE 68114, designate: "Creighton Prep Fontenelle Class of 57 Fund". A Memorial Service will be held in the near future.