William Thomas Johnson, Jr.
Of Potomac Falls, VA passed away peacefully on Monday, March 25, 2019 in Fairfax, VA. He was born November 28, 1949 to William Thomas Johnson, Sr. and Linda Rose Johnson (Zucconi) in Bethesda, MD. He married Colleen F. Grady in 1977 and they had three children. They were married for 29 years, and then divorced. He was a devoted father, who loved his family and five grandchildren. Bill enjoyed traveling, vacations, the great outdoors and spending the holidays with his family. He was honored to serve in the United States Navy
for four years aboard the USS Laffey. He was proud to be apart of the Giant Food family for over 52 years, and made many life long friends. He is survived by his daughter, Laura Lee Johnson, and her daughter, Paisley, of Winchester, VA. His son, Kyle William Johnson, his wife, Heather, and their three children, Eliza, Addison, and Riley, of Winchester, VA. His son, Brent Matthew Johnson, his wife, Kristina, and their daughter, Kimber, of Bluemont, VA. His siblings, Lee Martinson (Johnson), Michael, Kevin, and Tommy. He is also survived by his significant other Kathrine Chapin Vasilake, of Montgomery Village, MD. He was a member of Our Lady of Hope Catholic Church. Family will receive guests on Sunday, March 31 from 2 to 5 p.m. at Adams-Green Funeral Home, 721 Elden Street, Herndon, VA. Funeral Mass will take place on Monday, April 1, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Hope Catholic Church, 46639 Algonkian Parkway, Sterling, VA 20165. Followed by interment at 2 p.m. at All Souls Cemetery, 11401 Brink Road, Germantown, MD 20876. Reception to follow at Casey Community Center, 810 S. Fredrick Avenue, Gaithersburg, MD 20877.