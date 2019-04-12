Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for WILLIAM JOHNSON. View Sign

JOHNSON William McKinley Johnson, Jr., "Mac" A Foreign Service Officer, died on April 8, 2019 at Ingleside at Rock Creek, in his 98th year. Born June 15, 1920, in Columbus, Ohio, Mac attended the Berkshire School '37, Princeton University '41 (where he sang in the Chapel Choir), and the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy '47. During WWII , he served as First Lieutenant on the Destroyer Escort "Reeves" in the Atlantic, and then as Commanding Officer of the LSM 470 in the Pacific, completing his wartime service as Type Commander of 15 LSMs. From 1950, he served as a Foreign Service Officer in Germany, Morocco, South Africa and Canada, with a year at the NationalDefense College in Ottawa, Canada in 1964. His final assignments were as U.S. Minister to Canada (1973-1976) and Consul General in Johannesburg (1976-1980). While Director of the Office of Canadian Affairs (1969-1973), he and Canadian diplomat Kenneth Wardroper initiated and negotiated the Great Lakes Water Quality Agreement, signed in Ottawa in 1972 by Prime Minister Pierre Elliot Trudeau and President Richard Nixon. After retiring from the Foreign Service in 1980 and from the State Department in 1995, he chaired a Civil War Roundtable and co-captained an intercontinental US-UK golf group (1981-2010). He was a member of the Chevy Chase Club, the Clan MacLachlan Society, DACOR and All Saints Church. Mac was happily married twice, first to Margaret Urban Johnson (1948-1999) and then to Anne Flues Johnson (2004-2016). He is survived by the three children of his first marriage, Valentine Schaffer of Tucson, Arizona, Christopher Johnson of Warrenton, Virginia, and Priscilla Stone of St. Louis, Missouri and Amherst, Virginia; by two step-daughters, Jane Simchak of Washington, DC and Molly Strother of Chevy Chase, Maryland; and by nine grandchildren. Mac was much loved by family and friends. He had a lifelong passion and gift for poetry, literature, history, Celtic music and crossword puzzles. My heart is in the Highlands, it is not here. Robert Burns. A memorial service will be held on May 18 at 4 p.m. at Ingleside at Rock Creek.

