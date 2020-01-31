The Washington Post

WILLIAM "Bill" JOHNSON Jr.

Viewing
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Southern Friendship Missionary Baptist Church
4444 Branch Ave
Temple Hills, MD
Viewing
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Wayland Blue Ridge Baptist Center
5044 Ryland Chapel Road
Rixeyville, DC
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
12:00 PM
Wayland Blue Ridge Baptist Center
15044 Ryland Chapel Road
Rixeyville, DC
William L. Johnson, JR. "Bill"  
(Age 93)  

Of Locust Grove, VA, departed this life peacefully on Wednesday, January 22, 2020.
A viewing will be on Thursday, February 6, 2020 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Southern Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, 4444 Branch Ave., Temple Hills, MD. Funeral services will follow on Friday, February 7, at Wayland Blue Ridge Baptist Center, 15044 Ryland Chapel Road, Rixeyville, VA at 12 noon with a viewing one hour prior. Interment to follow at Culpeper National Cemetery. An online guestbook is available at

Published in The Washington Post on Jan. 31, 2020
