William L. Johnson, JR. "Bill"
(Age 93)
Of Locust Grove, VA, departed this life peacefully on Wednesday, January 22, 2020.
A viewing will be on Thursday, February 6, 2020 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Southern Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, 4444 Branch Ave., Temple Hills, MD. Funeral services will follow on Friday, February 7, at Wayland Blue Ridge Baptist Center, 15044 Ryland Chapel Road, Rixeyville, VA at 12 noon with a viewing one hour prior. Interment to follow at Culpeper National Cemetery. An online guestbook is available at