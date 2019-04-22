WILLIAM M. JONES, JR.
Of Glenarden, MD, passed away on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Washington Adventist Hospital after a lengthy illness. He is survived by his wife, Betty Jones; children, Cythia Harvey and William M. Jones, III; sisters, Ruth Bray, Gloria Jubrey and Mabel Latibeaudiere; grandchildren, Ricardo Franklin, Sr., Nichole Jefferson, Michael Franklin, Jasmine Harvey-Ware, William C. Jones, IV, Aaron Jones and Chelsey Jones; seven great-grands and one great-great-grand. Funeral Services will be held at J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home, 7474 Landover Rd., Hyattsville, MD 20785 on Tuesday, April 23, Viewing 12:30 pm; Service 1:30 p.m. Interment Thursday, April 25 at 11 a.m. Cheltenham Maryland Veterans Cemetery.