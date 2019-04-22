WILLIAM JONES Jr. (1931 - 2019)
Notice
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for WILLIAM JONES Jr..

 

WILLIAM M. JONES, JR.  

Of Glenarden, MD, passed away on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Washington Adventist Hospital after a lengthy illness. He is survived by his wife, Betty Jones; children, Cythia Harvey and William M. Jones, III; sisters, Ruth Bray, Gloria Jubrey and Mabel Latibeaudiere; grandchildren, Ricardo Franklin, Sr., Nichole Jefferson, Michael Franklin, Jasmine Harvey-Ware, William C. Jones, IV, Aaron Jones and Chelsey Jones; seven great-grands and one great-great-grand. Funeral Services will be held at J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home, 7474 Landover Rd., Hyattsville, MD 20785 on Tuesday, April 23, Viewing 12:30 pm; Service 1:30 p.m. Interment Thursday, April 25 at 11 a.m. Cheltenham Maryland Veterans Cemetery.

Funeral Home
J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home - Landover
(Joseph B. Jenkins, III)
7474 Landover Road - Hyattsville, MD 20785
(301) 322-2300
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in The Washington Post on Apr. 22, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
7474 Landover Road - Hyattsville, MD   (301) 322-2300