WILLIAM JONES
WILLIAM L. JONES  
Of Rockville, Maryland on November 15, 2020. Bill is survived by his wife, Delois Jones; his children and their spouses, Stanley C., Michael W. (Diane), Jocelyn D. Geller (Mark), Patrice A. McCarthy (Dave); and seven grandchildren, Devon, Whitney, Ashley, Addison, Sutton, Shelby and Ian. A visitation will be held at Miller Funeral Home, 3200 Golansky Blvd., Woodbridge, VA on Friday, November 20, 2020 beginning at 9 a.m. Funeral Services will begin at 9:30 a.m. in the Miller Funeral Home chapel with Father Mike Bazan officiating. Burial with military honors will follow service at Quantico National Cemetery.


Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 19, 2020.
