WILLIAM KALLAS

On Sunday, August 9, 2020 in Frederick, MD. Bill was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Lillian "Lee" Kallas. He is survived by his two children, Donald John Schuirmann (Linda McGivern) and Terry Leigh Severson (Christopher); and three grandchildren, Mary Morgana Schuirmann, Kayla Brooke Severson, and Leah Paige Severson. Relatives and friends are invited to Bill's Celebration of Life at the KALAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 6160 Oxon Hill Rd., Oxon Hill, MD on Thursday, August 20 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m where services will be held on Friday, August 21 at 12 noon. Interment Columbia Gardens Cemetery.