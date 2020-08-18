1/
WILLIAM KALLAS
{ "" }
WILLIAM THOMAS KALLAS, JR. "BILL" (Age 91)  
On Sunday, August 9, 2020 in Frederick, MD. Bill was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Lillian "Lee" Kallas. He is survived by his two children, Donald John Schuirmann (Linda McGivern) and Terry Leigh Severson (Christopher); and three grandchildren, Mary Morgana Schuirmann, Kayla Brooke Severson, and Leah Paige Severson. Relatives and friends are invited to Bill's Celebration of Life at the KALAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 6160 Oxon Hill Rd., Oxon Hill, MD on Thursday, August 20 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m where services will be held on Friday, August 21 at 12 noon. Interment Columbia Gardens Cemetery.KalasFuneralHomes.com  

Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
20
Celebration of Life
02:00 - 04:00 PM
George P. Kalas Funeral Home, P.A.
AUG
20
Celebration of Life
06:00 - 08:00 PM
George P. Kalas Funeral Home, P.A.
AUG
21
Service
12:00 PM
George P. Kalas Funeral Home, P.A.
Memories & Condolences

1 entry
August 18, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Kalas Funeral Homes
or

