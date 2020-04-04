Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for WILLIAM "Bill" KASTNER. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

KASTNER William Joseph Kastner "Bill" (Age 91) CAPT, USN (Ret.) Of Dumfries, VA, passed away at home on Monday, March 30, 2020. Bill was a Navy

KASTNER William Joseph Kastner "Bill" (Age 91) CAPT, USN (Ret.) Of Dumfries, VA, passed away at home on Monday, March 30, 2020. Bill was a Navy veteran who served his country for 33 years, both active duty, and as the CO/XO of several reserve units. Bill was born in Jersey City, NJ on May 27, 1928 and moved with his family to Roselle in 1932, becoming an Eagle Scout at age 15. Bill is an alumnus of St. Benedict's Preparatory School in Newark, NJ, and went on to graduate Cum Laude as a Mechanical Engineer from Catholic University in 1951 and earned an MPA from USC in 1988. In 1952 Bill was commissioned into the Navy as an Engineering Duty Officer and spent his first tour in Panama City, FL where he met and married Nelda Idona Moore in 1955. Bill and Nelda moved to central New Jersey to start a large family and accomplish a successful civilian career in the machinery sales industry, in addition to his Navy Reserve Officer career. He was a born leader who was highly involved in community service. As a devoted Catholic, he managed large fundraising events, was President of his parish council, and taught CCD classes for over 15 years. Bill was proud of his service as a volunteer firefighter in Colts Neck, NJ where he became President of the Department. Upon moving to Virginia in 1980, Bill began his second active duty assignment at NAVSEA in Washington, DC, where he also served as the Director of the Naval Reserve Office. Bill received numerous awards to include the Legion of Merit, three Meritorious Service Medals, the Navy Commendation Medal, and two Navy Superior Civilian Service Awards. Bill dedicated an extraordinary amount of time to the United States Navy League where he became President of the Jersey Shore Council, a National Director, and National Vice President. Bill volunteered for multiple other community activities as well as being a lifetime member of several engineering and naval societies. There were no down times for this overachiever. Bill Kastner was a proud and great American who loved his country and his community. CAPT Kastner was preceded in death by his parents, Herman Joseph and Julia Elizabeth Byrnes Kastner; and brother, Robert Kastner. Survivors include his wife of 64 years, Nelda; son, Joseph Kastner (Patricia); daughters, Margaret Walsh (Raymond) and Ann Kastner-Clayton and sons, Timothy Kastner (Tina), David Kastner, and John Kastner (Ji-Eun). Also leaves behind 12 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren, who all knew him as the great and powerful Wizard. Full military honors at Arlington National Cemetery will be announced at a later date.Full military honors at Arlington National Cemetery will be announced at a later date. Published in The Washington Post on Apr. 4, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Navy Veterans Return to Today's Death Notices for The Washington Post Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close