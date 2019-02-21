William Ray Kincaid (Age 78)
Of Fairfax, VA , a truly gentle man, passed away on February 14, 2019 from injuries sustained in an automobile collision. He leaves behind his beloved bride of 41 years Rita Kincaid as well as two daughters, three grandchildren and one great grandchild, his brother Jerry of Winslow AZ and numerous nieces, nephews and friends. Born in Kincaid, WV, he served in the USAF and spent his career serving many branches of the US government as a Communication Specialist. Bill was an avid motorcyclist, reader, photographer, fisherman, birder and ham radio operator as well as a diehard Redskins and Nationals fan. A Memorial service celebrating Bill's life will be on March 23 at Fairfax Memorial Funeral Home, 9902 Braddock Rd., Fairfax VA 22032. www.fmfh.com