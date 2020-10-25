Peacefully entered into eternal rest early Monday, October 12, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife, Gloria Knight of Upper Marlboro, MD. He is also survived by his four children, Gail Knight, Sonya Cork (Jerry), Angela Knight and Derrick Knight and a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren. The family will celebrate his life at private services on October 30, 2020 to be followed by interment at Cheltenham Veteran's Cemetery. Arrangements by Marshall-March Funeral Homes, Suitland, MD.