1/
WILLIAM KNIGHT Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share WILLIAM's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

William Knight, Jr.  
Peacefully entered into eternal rest early Monday, October 12, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife, Gloria Knight of Upper Marlboro, MD. He is also survived by his four children, Gail Knight, Sonya Cork (Jerry), Angela Knight and Derrick Knight and a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren. The family will celebrate his life at private services on October 30, 2020 to be followed by interment at Cheltenham Veteran's Cemetery. Arrangements by Marshall-March Funeral Homes, Suitland, MD. www.marshallmarchfh.com  

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Marshall's Funeral Home
4217 9th Street NW
Washington, DC 20011
(202) 723-1250
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved