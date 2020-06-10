WILLIAM KNIGHTS
1927 - 2020
WILLIAM AGUSTUS KNIGHTS  February 23, 1927- May 6, 2020  
William A. Knights, age 93, was born and raised in Washington, DC where he lived the majority of his life. He joined the Military at a young age and served his country in WWII and Korea. He retired as a Captain in the USAF. He worked as a consultant to the Federal government. He was preceded in death by his parents, Samuel J. And Sarah P. Knights. He was also preceded in death by his two brothers, Edgar S. and Robert Knights; and two sisters, Estelle Fogle and Ida Hargrave. He is survived by one nephew, Edgar S. Knights, Jr. (Jacqueline); and two nieces, Veronica Knights Newman and Rita Hargrave. He is also survived by many great nieces and nephews and friends. Interment to be held at Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery, Thursday, June 11, 2020 at 11:15 a.m. A memorial service will be held at a later date."The family would like to thank everyone for their prayers and condolences.


Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
11
Interment
11:15 AM
Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Reese Funeral Professionals
311 North Patrick Street
Alexandria, VA 22313
(703) 646-9320
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

