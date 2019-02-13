Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for WILLIAM KNOTTS.



WILLIAM HANFORD KNOTTS



Known to many as "Bill" or "Pop Bill" was a resident of Opp, Alabama when he passed away at the age of 86 on Monday, December 31, 2018 at Mizell Memorial Hospital.

A son of Everett and Nellie Knotts he was born on July 5, 1932 in Manheim, WV and grew up in the town of Grafton as one of 11 siblings.

He met the love of his life Emma Gean Knotts at a carnival in Ft. Walton Beach, Florida while he was stationed at Eglin Air Force Base. They married in Crestview Florida on June 9, 1952 and proceeded to start a family with four children, Carol, William L., Debra and Rebecca; five grandchildren, Kerry, Brad, Erik, Paul and Tina and 14 great-grandchildren.

William proudly served our country for over 40 years in the Air Force and working for the Department of Defense. During this time, he earned his Bachelor of Science Degree in Accounting.

He loved traveling the country with Emma to spend time with family. While at home he spent time gardening, watching birds and butterflies.

He will be laid to rest with his loving wife of 65 years in Arlington National Cemetery on February 15, 2019 at 1 p.m.