WILLIAM KOLBERG Sr.
1925 - 2020
William L. Kolberg, Sr. (Age 95)  
On Monday, August 31, 2020, of Kensington, MD. Beloved husband of the late Martha M. (Kulczak) Kolberg; father of Margaret "Peggy" Gardner (Joey), William L. Jr. "Bill" (Donna), Steven J., Donna J. Burdett (Charles Randall), and Frederick J. (Mary); brother of the late Robert, Bernard, John, Steven, and Frederick, Helen Haseltine (North Dakota), Evelyn Shrum, Ann Fox, Kathryn George, Elizabeth and Margaret (Mary) Kolberg both of California, and Rosella (Sally) O'Neill, North Dakota. He is also survived by nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Bill was born on June 4, 1925, in Bismark North Dakota, one of 13 children born to Peter and Margaret (Kary) Kolberg. Raised and educated in Mandan, ND, he graduated from Bismarck High School and attended the University of North Dakota. He joined the Navy at a young age and participated in the D-Day invasion of WWII and served on a destroyer in the Korean Conflict. He married Martha M. Kulczak of Scottsdale, PA on April 26, 1952. They resided in Kensington, MD where they raised a family of five children, and he was employed by C&P Telephone as a network engineer for over 35 years. Bill was very fond of the Telephone Pioneers, spending time at Lake Anna, boating and fishing, gardening, electronics, and repairing just about anything. Relatives and friends may call at Collins Funeral Home, 500 University Boulevard West, Silver Spring, MD, on Friday, September 4, from 2 to 4 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at Holy Redeemer Church, 9705 Summit Ave, Kensington, MD, on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at 10 a.m. Entombment Gate of Heaven Cemetery Mausoleum. www.COLLINSFUNERALHOME.com  


Published in The Washington Post on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Calling hours
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Collins Funeral Home
SEP
5
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Holy Redeemer Church
Funeral services provided by
Collins Funeral Home
500 University Blvd. West
Silver Spring, MD 20901
301-593-9500
