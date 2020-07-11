1/1
WILLIAM KVETKAS Jr.
{ "" }
WILLIAM T. KVETKAS, JR.  
On Wednesday, July 8, 2020. The beloved husband of Joan M. Kvetkas; father of Therese Christensen, Bill Kvetkas, III, Mary Faldasz, and Ellen Fehrenbacher and grandfather of Grace, Daniel, Katie and Karl. Friends are invited to celebrate Bill's life at the Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory, 2973 Solomons Island Rd., Edgewater, MD on Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at St. John Neumann Catholic Church, 620 Bestgate Rd., Annapolis, MD on Monday, July 13 at 9 a.m. Interment will follow at Lakemont Memorial Gardens in Davidsonville, MD. Condolences may be made online at: KalasFuneralHomes.com  

Published in The Washington Post on Jul. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
12
Celebration of Life
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory
JUL
13
Mass of Christian Burial
09:00 AM
St. John Neumann Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory
2973 Solomons Island Road
Edgewater, MD 21037
(410) 956-4488
