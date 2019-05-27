WILLIAM L. DAWSON "Bill"
The members of the DC Fire Fighters Association, Local 36 and the Retired Firefighters of Washington regret to announce the death of retired Brother William L. "Bill" Dawson on Monday, May 13, 2019. Brother Dawson was appointed to the Department on January 13, 1949 to Engine 7 and retired on May 1, 1971 from Engine 8. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 from 10 a.m. until time of service at 11a.m., at Raymond Funeral Service, P.A., 5635 Washington Ave., La Plata, Maryland. Interment at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.