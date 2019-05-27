The Washington Post

WILLIAM L. "Bill" DAWSON (1925 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "Had the pleasure of getting to know Bill and his stories a..."
    - Aaron Bennett
  • "Sincere condolences to the family of William Dawson. May..."
    - N. S.
  • "My life was so much richer for knowing and loving you,..."
    - Jeanne Scott
  • "My sincere condolences to the family. Though grief can be..."
  • "My condolences to the family and friends of William Lewis..."
Service Information
Raymond Funeral Service Pa
5635 Washington Ave
La Plata, MD
20646
(301)-934-2920
Visitation
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Raymond Funeral Service Pa
5635 Washington Ave
La Plata, MD 20646
View Map
Service
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Raymond Funeral Service Pa
5635 Washington Ave
La Plata, MD 20646
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 

WILLIAM L. DAWSON "Bill"  

The members of the DC Fire Fighters Association, Local 36 and the Retired Firefighters of Washington regret to announce the death of retired Brother William L. "Bill" Dawson on Monday, May 13, 2019. Brother Dawson was appointed to the Department on January 13, 1949 to Engine 7 and retired on May 1, 1971 from Engine 8. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 from 10 a.m. until time of service at 11a.m., at Raymond Funeral Service, P.A., 5635 Washington Ave., La Plata, Maryland. Interment at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.

logo
Published in The Washington Post on May 27, 2019
bullet Firefighters bullet U.S. Navy bullet World War II
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.