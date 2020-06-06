William Alfred Lane
June 1, 2020, William Alfred Lane, "Bill, the one Bill you'll never have to pay" passed peacefully at the age of 87 due to COVID related complications. Although he couldn't be surrounded by his beloved family physically, they offered their prayers, love, and support. He was preceded in death by his wife Margaret Anne, his parents, Louise and William Lane, and his brother, Fred. He was born on August 21,1932 in Holyoke Massachusetts. After high school Bill was drafted by the Army and reassigned to the Old Guard in Washington, DC where he met his wife of 59 years. Upon honorable discharge from the Army he worked within the education affiliations ACEI and AASA. He loved all sports, politics, and most of all his family. He was a wonderful husband, father and PopPop and a true gentleman until the very end. Bill was the devoted father of Debra Lane; cherished grandfather of Anne Marie Linn (Mark) and Kristin Broitman (Alex); adoring great-grandfather of Madison and Mackenzie; niece Jennifer Chenoweth (Kevin); great niece McKenna. A private service will be held in Washington, DC. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association.
Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 6, 2020.