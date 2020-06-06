WILLIAM "BILL" LANE
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share WILLIAM's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

William Alfred Lane  
June 1, 2020, William Alfred Lane, "Bill, the one Bill you'll never have to pay" passed peacefully at the age of 87 due to COVID related complications. Although he couldn't be surrounded by his beloved family physically, they offered their prayers, love, and support. He was preceded in death by his wife Margaret Anne, his parents, Louise and William Lane, and his brother, Fred. He was born on August 21,1932 in Holyoke Massachusetts. After high school Bill was drafted by the Army and reassigned to the Old Guard in Washington, DC where he met his wife of 59 years. Upon honorable discharge from the Army he worked within the education affiliations ACEI and AASA. He loved all sports, politics, and most of all his family. He was a wonderful husband, father and PopPop and a true gentleman until the very end. Bill was the devoted father of Debra Lane; cherished grandfather of Anne Marie Linn (Mark) and Kristin Broitman (Alex); adoring great-grandfather of Madison and Mackenzie; niece Jennifer Chenoweth (Kevin); great niece McKenna. A private service will be held in Washington, DC. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Joseph Gawler's Sons, LLC
5130 Wisconsin Ave NW
Washington, DC 20016
2029666400
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved