William Lanham (1947 - 2020)
Notice
William E. Lanham  

William E. Lanham, 72, of Manassas died January 21, 2020 at Prince William Medical Center. He was born November 12, 1947 in Alexandria, VA to the late Clarence and Frances (Robertson) Lanham. He is also preceded in death by his brother, Lynwood Lanham. He is survived by his siblings, Florence Ramsey, Linda Branard, Brenda Hardbower, and Tommy Lanham; along with numerous relatives and friends.
William was a resident of Birmingham Green for 21 years, and they took very good care of him. He loved his home; and receiving his Washington Post Newspaper daily.
The family will receive guest from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., Monday, January 27, 2020 at Mountcastle Turch Funeral Home, 4143 Dale Blvd., Dale City, VA 22193. Interment will be 1 p.m., Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at Mount Comfort Cemetery, Alexandria, VA. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to Health Care Center Birmingham Green, 8605 Centreville Rd., Manassas, VA 20110.
Published in The Washington Post on Jan. 25, 2020
