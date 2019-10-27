

William Henry Lantz, JR.



Passed away on October 22, 2019 after stoically battling ALS. Bill was keenly intelligent and an insightful raconteur. He served as an Infantry Officer during the Vietnam War in Southeast Asia with the Special Forces. After completing law school at Villanova University, he returned to the Army as an Officer in the Judge Advocate General's Corp. He provided guidance to Commanders and Senior U.S. Diplomats throughout the world. He was the Staff Judge Advocate in Berlin when the Wall came down and led the negotiations for the agreements providing for removal of allied forces from Berlin after German reunification.

After retiring, he joined the Department of Justice in the Criminal Division, working on national security issues. He assisted the State Department on the Dayton Peace Accord and the Wye River Accord. He planned and led the initial multilateral reconstruction efforts to establish a justice system as part of Operation "Iraqi Freedom". His deep understanding of the law and his negotiating skills served the interests of the U.S. and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization in the field of peacekeeping and international security affairs.

Bill is survived by his wife of 43 years, Julie A'Hearn-Lantz; his children Alexis, Charles, and Bryan; as well as siblings Edward, Fred, Joseph, and Cathy. Bill's greatest pleasures were simple - his kids, his grill, his grass, his golf and watching lacrosse and the Nationals. May he Rest in Peace.

A Mass and burial followed by the rendering of full military honors will take place at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. Family requests in lieu of flowers donations be made to the ALS Association. Online condolences may be offered to the family at