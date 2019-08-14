

Dr. William H. Larsen, VMD (Age 85)



Of Wilmington, DE, formerly of Bethesda, MD, passed away August 11, 2019. He was born in Brooklyn, NY to William and Astrid (Pedersen) Larsen. He was predeceased by his father, his mother, his brother John, his son Eric, and grandson Matthew. He is survived by his wife Susan, also of Wilmington, and his daughters Cathy Cummings (Bob) of Oreland, PA and Elisabeth Clarke (David) of Wilmington, DE. He is also survived by five grandchildren and four great grandchildren.

Bill graduated from Unionville High School, sailed as an able bodied seaman for two years in the merchant marine, attended the University of Delaware, and received his VMD from the University of Pennsylvania. While at the University of Delaware, he was responsible for checking the butterfat content of H.F. DuPont's herd at Winterthur, as well as hosting the Delaware Farm and Home Hour on WDEL. He was a member of the professional fraternity Alpha Zeta.

Upon graduating, he became the Delaware State Veterinarian. He then was in private practice at Friendship Animal Hospital in Washington, DC. Some of his clients included President Johnson, Jeane Dixon, and Clement Conger.

Bill enjoyed antiquing, and had a passion for any time-keeping devices, early lighting and daguerreotypes. Bill and his wife Sue loved New England, and spent many summers in New Hampshire. In his later years, he loved looking outside watching the wildlife and enjoying the beauty around him. His trusted pug, Trump, was always by his side.

Bill's presence was larger than life. He had a way of lighting up every room. He loved music, and loved to sing to those around him.

The family thanks the staff of the Kutz Home for their kind and professional care of Bill over the past year.

A service will be held Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. at Christ Church Christiana Hundred, 505 Buck Road.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Bill's memory to the Kutz Home, 704 River Road, Wilmington, DE 19809.

