William M. LAW, SR.
"Bill" (Age 93)
Formerly of Owings, MD passed away peacefully and surrounded by family Wednesday, September 11, 2019. A WWII
Marine Corps Veteran of the Battle of Saipan; Battle of Okinawa; and surrender of Japanese at Tsingtao, Bill is a recipient of the Purple Heart
Medal, and numerous personal citations. After military service, Bill was Vice President of Hargrove Displays for the next 34 years. For full obituary please go to www.johnmtaylorfuneralhome.com
. A Celebration of Life Ceremony will be held Wednesday, September 18, 2019 from 5 to 7:30 p.m. at the Annapolis Maritime Museum, 723 2nd St, Annapolis, MD. Arlington National Cemetery Service and Burial will be held at a later date.