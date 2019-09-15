The Washington Post

WILLIAM "BILL" LAW Sr.

John M. Taylor Funeral Home
147 DUKE OF GLOUCESTER ST
Annapolis, MD
21401
(410)-263-4422
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Annapolis Maritime Museum
723 2nd St.
Annapolis, MD
William M. LAW, SR.  
"Bill" (Age 93)  

Formerly of Owings, MD passed away peacefully and surrounded by family Wednesday, September 11, 2019. A WWII Marine Corps Veteran of the Battle of Saipan; Battle of Okinawa; and surrender of Japanese at Tsingtao, Bill is a recipient of the Purple Heart Medal, and numerous personal citations. After military service, Bill was Vice President of Hargrove Displays for the next 34 years. For full obituary please go to www.johnmtaylorfuneralhome.com. A Celebration of Life Ceremony will be held Wednesday, September 18, 2019 from 5 to 7:30 p.m. at the Annapolis Maritime Museum, 723 2nd St, Annapolis, MD. Arlington National Cemetery Service and Burial will be held at a later date.

Published in The Washington Post on Sept. 15, 2019
Annapolis, MD   (410) 263-4422
