WILLIAM LAWSON (1939 - 2019)
Service Information
Strickland Funeral Services - Camp Springs
6500 Allentown Road
Camp Springs, MD
20748
(301)-449-0400
Viewing
Monday, May 6, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Ebenezer AME Church
7707 Allentown Rd.
Ft. Washington, MD
View Map
Service
Monday, May 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Ebenezer AME Church
7707 Allentown Rd
Ft. Washington, MD
View Map
Interment
Thursday, May 9, 2019
Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery
Notice
WILLIAM KENT LAWSON  

Of Clinton, MD died peacefully on Saturday, April 27, 2019. He is survived by his beloved wife, Emogene Lawson; son, William Rodney Lawson (Letitia); granddaughter, Kelsi J. Lawson and sisters, Cora Miller and Sonja Wise. He was preceded in death by his mother, Virgie Lawson Russell, father, William Rector and sister, Virginia Johnstone. Viewing 10 a.m. service 11 a.m. on Monday, May 6, 2019 at Ebenezer AME Church, 7707 Allentown Rd., Ft. Washington, MD. Interment Thursday, May 9, 2019 at Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery. Arrangements by Strickland Funeral Services.
Published in The Washington Post on May 3, 2019
