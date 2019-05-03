WILLIAM KENT LAWSON
Of Clinton, MD died peacefully on Saturday, April 27, 2019. He is survived by his beloved wife, Emogene Lawson; son, William Rodney Lawson (Letitia); granddaughter, Kelsi J. Lawson and sisters, Cora Miller and Sonja Wise. He was preceded in death by his mother, Virgie Lawson Russell, father, William Rector and sister, Virginia Johnstone. Viewing 10 a.m. service 11 a.m. on Monday, May 6, 2019 at Ebenezer AME Church, 7707 Allentown Rd., Ft. Washington, MD. Interment Thursday, May 9, 2019 at Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery. Arrangements by Strickland Funeral Services.