WILLIAM LEEDY



William Hudson Leedy

William Hudson Leedy, 92, slipped peacefully away at home in Washington, DC on June 18, 2020. He was born May 18, 1928 in Kansas City, Missouri and was the only child of Judge C. A. and Agnes Hudson Leedy. He is survived by two daughters and their families - Milly Leedy and her daughter, Rosalie Armao; and Laura Leedy, and her two children, Samuel and William Gansler. He was predeceased by his wife of 63 years, Jean Koontz Leedy, on June 18, 2016.Bill grew up in Jefferson City, Missouri where his father served as Chief Justice of the Missouri Supreme Court. He received an A.B. from Washington & Lee University, became an enthusiastic member of Beta Theta Pi, and was elected to Omicron Delta Kappa honorary society. He later earned an LL.B. from the University of Missouri, and an LL.M. from New York University. He served in the U.S. Air Force (JAG) during the Korean War and afterward moved to Kansas City where he practiced law with the Lathrop Firm for 44 years. In Kansas City, Bill served as General Counsel and Secretary of the Federal Reserve Bank, was appointed to the Board of Police Commissioners, was President of the M.U. Law School Alumni Association, a member of the Board of Governors of the Missouri Bar, and a member of the Appellate Judicial Commission of Missouri. After his move to Washington, DC, Bill joined Wellington Shields Capital Management and continued to be active in a number of professional and charitable entities, including serving as a Director and Secretary of the National Parks and Conservation Association and as a member of the vestry for Grace Episcopal Church in Berryville, Virginia.Bill will be remembered by all for his gracious presence, his courage and determination, and his deep devotion to his family and friends. A private service will be held at Riverview Cemetery in Jefferson City, Missouri. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the National Parks and Conservation Association.



