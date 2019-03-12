WILLIAM ELDERKIN LEFFINGWELL
William E. Leffingwell "Bill" of Silver Spring, MD died on March 5, 2019. He was 92 years old. Bill was born and raised in Watkins Glen, NY and graduated from the Manlius School (now Manlius Pebble Hill) in 1945. Upon graduation he enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps
during the final months of World War II. He was called back to active duty at the beginning of the Korean War and participated in the Inchon Landing and fought in the Battle of Chosin Reservoir. Bill eventually settled in Silver Spring where he and his wife Joan lived for over 50 years in the Woodmoor neighborhood. Bill and Joan were married for 54 years until her death in 2015. He enjoyed a long career with Riggs National Bank working primarily in the trust department. He is survived by his children Wendy Wykoff and her husband Scott and Bill, Jr. and his wife Betsy. Also surviving are five grandchildren, Christopher and William Wykoff and Sara, Emma and Marty Leffingwell as well as a sister Margaret (Peggy) Darrin. The family will receive visitors on Sunday March 24, 2019, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Collins Funeral Home, 500 University Blvd. W, Silver Spring, MD. Interment will take place at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.