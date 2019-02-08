Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for WILLIAM "BILL" LILLARD Jr..



William M. Lillard Jr.

"Bill" (Age 69)



Of Oakton, Virginia passed away on Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at his home. A funeral service will be held on Monday, February 11, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal, Virginia with Gary Burrows officiating. Burial will follow in Panorama Memorial Gardens.

Mr. Lillard was born on November 8, 1949 in Arlington, Virginia to the late William M. and Lucille Blair Lillard. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Rita "Patty" Dotson. He was the owner of Lillard Painting, Inc.

Survivors include his wife of 48 years, Sandra "Sandy" K. Lillard; three sons, William M. Lillard III of Front Royal, Sean M. Lillard of Fairfax, Virginia and Jason M. Lillard of Oakton; step brother, David Kane of Fairfax; five grandchildren and four nephews.

The family will receive friends on Sunday, February 10, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.