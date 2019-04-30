

WILLIAM JAMES LINANE, IV (Age 20)



Of Leesburg, VA, passed away on Monday, April 22, 2019, at his home. Born Monday, December 21, 1998 in Fairfax, Virginia, he was the son of William and Kristi (Nidiffer) Linane. He worked at Ida Lee in Leesburg, VA. James is survived by his parents and his sister Caroline Linane.

A Funeral service will be at 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Loudoun Funeral Chapel, 158 Catoctin Circle, SE Leesburg, Virginia 20175. A visitation will be held from 1 p.m. until the time of the service.

In lieu of flower please be a part of our special memorial for James the "Fire Man" Linane.

