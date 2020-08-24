1/
WILLIAM LONAM
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share WILLIAM's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

William B. Lonam  u.s. navy  
William B. Lonam of Chevy Chase, MD, passed away peacefully at age 94 on August 21, 2020. Mr. Lonam was born and raised in the Midwest until joining the US Navy in January 1944. A WW2 veteran, he graduated from Georgetown University. It was in Washington, DC, where he met and married the love of his life for 66 years, Mary Helldorfer Lonam. He led a distinguished career for 55 years serving overseas in Berlin, Rome, Milan, Munich and Bonn with the C.I.A. A loving and humble husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather, he is survived by his wife Mary and their children; Matthew (Gail) Lonam, Elizabeth (Reid) Miller, Kate (Robert) McNamara and Carla (John deceased) Palffy; their 12 grandchildren, four great grandchildren, and a host of relatives. A memorial service will be held at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church in Rockville, MD on August 25 at 10 a.m.  


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Joseph Gawler's Sons, LLC
5130 Wisconsin Ave NW
Washington, DC 20016
2029666400
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved