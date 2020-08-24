WILLIAM LONAM

William B. Lonam of Chevy Chase, MD, passed away peacefully at age 94 on August 21, 2020. Mr. Lonam was born and raised in the Midwest until joining the US Navy in January 1944. A WW2 veteran, he graduated from Georgetown University. It was in Washington, DC, where he met and married the love of his life for 66 years, Mary Helldorfer Lonam. He led a distinguished career for 55 years serving overseas in Berlin, Rome, Milan, Munich and Bonn with the C.I.A. A loving and humble husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather, he is survived by his wife Mary and their children; Matthew (Gail) Lonam, Elizabeth (Reid) Miller, Kate (Robert) McNamara and Carla (John deceased) Palffy; their 12 grandchildren, four great grandchildren, and a host of relatives. A memorial service will be held at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church in Rockville, MD on August 25 at 10 a.m.