WILLIAM FREEMONT LONG
On Thursday, November 12, 2020 at his home in North Bethesda, MD. Beloved husband of Laura Brouse-Long and the late Margaret Harrington Long; devoted father of Elizabeth Ann Long Elliott (husband, Harold Dean Elliott) and Sarah Long Holland (husband, Jonathan Bailey Holland); cherished grandfather of Anne Margaret and Catherine Elizabeth Elliott and Fiona Merrill Holland; brother of Jim Long (wife, Nan) and Charles Long. A Virtual Memorial Service will be held at The New York Avenue Presbyterian Church www.NYAPC.org
202-393-3700. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The New York Avenue Presbyterian Church or to Montgomery Hospice (www.montgomeryhospice.org
. For full obituary and to view and sign the family guest book: www.PumphreyFuneralHome.com