On Thursday, November 12, 2020 at his home in North Bethesda, MD. Beloved husband of Laura Brouse-Long and the late Margaret Harrington Long; devoted father of Elizabeth Ann Long Elliott (husband, Harold Dean Elliott) and Sarah Catherine Long Holland (husband, Jonathan Bailey Holland); cherished grandfather of Anne Margaret and Catherine Elizabeth Elliott and Fiona Merrill Holland; brother of James Albert Long (wife, Nan) and Charles Robert Long. A Virtual Memorial Service will be held at The New York Avenue Presbyterian Church ( www.NYAPC.org ) 202-393-3700. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The New York Avenue Presbyterian Church or to Montgomery Hospice ( www.montgomeryhospice.org ). For full obituary and to view and sign the family guest book: