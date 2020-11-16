WILLIAM FREEMONT LONG
On Thursday, November 12, 2020 at his home in North Bethesda, MD. Beloved husband of Laura Brouse-Long and the late Margaret Harrington Long; devoted father of Elizabeth Ann Long Elliott (husband, Harold Dean Elliott) and Sarah Catherine Long Holland (husband, Jonathan Bailey Holland); cherished grandfather of Anne Margaret and Catherine Elizabeth Elliott and Fiona Merrill Holland; brother of James Albert Long (wife, Nan) and Charles Robert Long. A Virtual Memorial Service will be held at The New York Avenue Presbyterian Church (www.NYAPC.org
) 202-393-3700. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The New York Avenue Presbyterian Church or to Montgomery Hospice (www.montgomeryhospice.org
). For full obituary and to view and sign the family guest book: www.PumphreyFuneralHome.com