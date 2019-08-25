The Washington Post

WILLIAM "BILL" LONSTEIN

Guest Book
Service Information
Viewing
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Adams-Green Funeral Home
721 Elden Street
Herndon, VA 20170
Notice
William Lonstein  
"Bill" (Age 70)  

Husband of Debra Bianco Lonstein, died at home in Northern Virginia on August 23, 2019 Born and riased in Scranton, graduated from Central High School and The University of Scranton. Bill retired from the US Government (DOD) after 31 years. Prior, he worked for the Commonwealth of PA (LCB) and served in the US Army Reserve for six years. Preceded in death was his infant daughter, Joan-Marie, mother, Alice McDonnell and brother, Lt. James Lotz. Surviving are his wife of 38 years, daughters, Katherine, Marion, and Theresa and brother, Joseph Lotz. Viewing, Monday, August 26 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Adams-Green, Herndon, VA. Full notice and condolences.
Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 25, 2019
