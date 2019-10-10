The Washington Post

WILLIAM LOWDER

Service Information
Viewing
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Service
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
William E. Lowder  

On Wednesday, October 2, 2019. Born at Sibley Hospital in Washington, DC on September 8, 1935, he was the son of the late Earl and Maude Lowder.
Bill will be remembered as a loving father, grandfather, great grandfather, uncle and friend to all who knew him.
Survivors include his children Keith Lowder (Tina) of Hampstead, MD, Kenneth Lowder (Kim) of Odenton, MD, Brian Lowder (Tammie) of Woodstock, VA and Karen Lasher (Glenn) of Crofton, MD in addition to seven grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.
A viewing will be held at Murphy Funeral Home, 4510 Wilson Blvd. Arlington, VA on Sunday, October 13, from 4 to 6 p.m. with a 6 to 7 p.m. service to follow.

Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 10, 2019
