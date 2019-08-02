

WILLIAM ALBEE LUZI

August 28, 1937 - July 18, 2019



William "Bill" Albee Luzi, of Haymarket, VA, passed away on July 18, 2019 at Inova Fair Oaks Hospital. His cause of death was heart failure, lung disease and lung cancer. He was born in Washington, D.C. on August 28, 1937 to Louis (Jitty) G. E. and Ruth Matilda Luzi. He grew up in the Cherrydale section of Arlington County, VA. Bill was a third generation Arlingtonian.

He is predeceased by his son Steven. He leaves cherished memories with his wife, Rosemary Luzi; his three children, Beverly Luzi Zell, Jeffrey Luzi, and Billy Luzi; two stepchildren, Robin Hess and Rodney Henderson; his sister, Sherrie Lee Collison; many grandchildren and great-grandchldren. He is also survived by four cousins.

Bill is and will be missed deeply by his family and friends. Per his request, there are no services.