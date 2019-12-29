

WILLIAM S. LYONS, M.D. (Age 95)



Died peacefully on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at Spring Hills Mt Vernon, Alexandria VA. He leaves a Sister, Eileen, two remaining sons, William (III) and Jon, their children and grandchildren.

Dr. Lyons was born to William (I) and Emma Lyons on April 15, 1924. Residing in the Brightwood area of NW Washington, DC until his Gonzaga HS graduation in 1942, he then served in the U.S. Navy during WWII as an officer aboard the Destroyer U.S.S. Cory (817).

After a medical degree at George Washington University and an internship at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, MN, Dr. Lyons entered busy private practice in the Washington, DC area as a thoracic surgeon from 1959 until mid-1980's and also served for a period as Chief of Surgery at the Greater SE Community Hospital.

He was married first to Lois Johnson of Minneapolis, MN with whom he had three children: Bill, Greg, Jon. After Lois' death, he remarried, to Dorothy Livitsky of Columbia, SC.

Between 18 and 91, Dr. Lyons was also an avid private pilot, amassing 4,000+ hours flying both domestically and internationally. His other interests were many, including tennis, skiing, musical instruments, and tap dancing.

After a life well-lived, rich with accomplishment and enjoyment, he will be missed greatly. Interment to be Arlington National Cemetery, funeral date to be determined. Full obituary