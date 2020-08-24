1/
William M. Pastis
William M. Pastis, age 71, of Washington, DC, passed away on Friday, August 21, 2020 at his home in Bethany Beach, DE.He is survived by his wife Helen; his son, Michael and his daughter, Crystal.A public visitation will be held from 10 until 11 a.m. on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at St. George Greek Orthodox Church, 8805 Coastal Hwy., Ocean City, MD 21842. Due to COVID-19 restrictions the funeral service will be private. Social distancing protocol will be observed and masks are mandatory for all attending viewing and services. Interment will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Dagsboro, DE.In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions in Bill's name to St. George Greek Orthodox Church at the above address.

Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 24, 2020.
