William B. Mackall
Departed this life on August 14, 2019. He is survived by his wife Phyllis Mackall; daughters Lisa Mackall, Jennifer Wood, Fateria LeJean, Johneka Hall and Rose Brown, sons William Mackall Jr., Avery Mackall, Lenell Mackall and James Mackall; sisters Carolyn Blake and Darlene Simms; brothers Calvin Mackall, McKinely Mackall, Jr and Charles Parker; and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren other relatives and friends. Family will receive friends on Friday, August 23, 2019 from 10 a.m. until time of service 11 a.m. at First Bethel Baptist Church, 1 Kettring Drive, Upper Marlboro, MD. Interment Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery.