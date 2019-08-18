The Washington Post

WILLIAM MACKALL

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for WILLIAM MACKALL.
Service Information
Stewart Funeral Home
4001 Benning Road, N.E.
Washington, DC
20019
(202)-399-3600
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
First Bethel Baptist Church
1 Kettring Drive
Upper Marlboro, DC
View Map
Service
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
First Bethel Baptist Church
1 Kettring Drive
Upper Marlboro, DC
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 
 

William B. Mackall  

Departed this life on August 14, 2019. He is survived by his wife Phyllis Mackall; daughters Lisa Mackall, Jennifer Wood, Fateria LeJean, Johneka Hall and Rose Brown, sons William Mackall Jr., Avery Mackall, Lenell Mackall and James Mackall; sisters Carolyn Blake and Darlene Simms; brothers Calvin Mackall, McKinely Mackall, Jr and Charles Parker; and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren other relatives and friends. Family will receive friends on Friday, August 23, 2019 from 10 a.m. until time of service 11 a.m. at First Bethel Baptist Church, 1 Kettring Drive, Upper Marlboro, MD. Interment Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery.
Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 18, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.