

Colonel William Carl Mackert



Of Springfield, Virginia passed away October 25, 2019. At the age of 89. He was born July 17, 1930 in St. Anthony, Idaho to William and Helene Mackert.

He married Nila J. Bates (Deena) on March 30, 1956. They have one son Damon Mackert. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, his son Damon and his sister Christine Mackert of Portland Oregon. He was pre-deceased by his parents and his sister Margaret (Peg) Griffel.

Bill farmed, had a 36 year career in the military with tours in Korea and Vietnam. After retirement from the military he had a 13 year career in the government, worked for Booz-Allen-Hamilton and did taxes for H&R Block for over 30 years. No service is planned, he will be laid to rest in Arlington National Cemetery.