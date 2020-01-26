

WILLIAM G. MAGEE, JR.



A longtime resident of the Washington, DC, area died peacefully surrounded by his family on Thursday, January 23, 2020, in Virginia Beach. Born in Washington on March 2, 1936, he grew up in the Tidewater area, attended high school in Linz, Austria, and graduated from George Washington University before a career in the Civil Service with the U.S. State Department and the General Services Administration. Married for 32 years to the love of his life, Karen, he split his time in retirement between Virginia and Ft. Myers, FL. He is preceded in death by his wife, Karen, his brother Michael, and his sister, Beverly. He is survived by his son, Mark (and his wife, Barrie); his granddaughters Samantha and Lauren; his sister Judith; his brother, Tom; and many nephews, nieces, and close family friends. A celebration of his life will be held in the spring, with his ashes joining those of other departed family members over the Chesapeake Bay.