A preeminent rail labor attorney, died on Thursday, November 5, 2020. He was 95. Mr. Mahoney began his career as a trial attorney at the Department of Justice 1950-1952. He, then, represented rail labor unions as a partner in the Mulholland, Hickey and Lyman law firm from 1952-1970. In 1970, he formed his own law firm of Highsaw and Mahoney and in 1985, he expanded it to Highsaw, Mahoney and Clarke. He was in active practice for more than 60 years. From the 1950's to the 1990's, he was the lead attorney for rail labor on all major legislation concerning the Railway Labor Act and the Interstate Commerce Act. During the course of his practice, he appeared before the Supreme Court of the United States on four occasions arguing rail labor positions. He was a long time member of the University Club, the Serra Club and the John Carroll Society. Over the years, he developed a wonderful talent for woodworking, creating many beautiful pieces, and he loved travelling the world extensively. Bill was born in Washington, DC on October 5, 1925 and he served in the U.S. Army Air Corps from 1943-1945. He was a proud 1950 graduate of the University of Notre Dame School of Law. He was predeceased by his wife of 37 years, Marian (nee Bock), in 1987. He is survived by his children, Mary Kathleen Mahoney Bonanno, Brian Mahoney (Cindy), Sharon Mahoney Kennedy (Jim), Kevin Mahoney (Becky), and Eileen Mahoney, 16 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Relatives and friends may visit at St. Bernadette's Church, 72 University Blvd. East, Silver Spring, MD on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. where Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Interment at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to La Casa Assisted living in Annapolis, MD or the Covenant House.