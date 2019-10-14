The Washington Post

William Martin

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Martin.
Service Information
DeVol Funeral Home
10 East Deer Park Drive
Gaithersburg, MD
20877
(301)-948-6800
Notice
Send Flowers

 

William Pardoe Martin  

William Pardoe Martin, Jr. (age 86) of Silver Spring, MD, formerly of Washington, DC, died on Friday, September 13, 2019. He was predeceased by his parents, Col. William P. Martin, Sr., and Anne Marie (Delaby) Martin, and his sister, Anne. He is survived by his loving sister, Helen McKenna, sister-in-law, Sr. Judith McKenna, C.S.C., and six of his eight nephews. A funeral mass will be held at the Shrine of the Most Blessed Sacrament, Washington, DC, on Tuesday, October 15, 2019, at 11 a.m, with interment immediately following at. Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Please sign family guest book at:

logo
Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 14, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.