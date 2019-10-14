William Pardoe Martin
William Pardoe Martin, Jr. (age 86) of Silver Spring, MD, formerly of Washington, DC, died on Friday, September 13, 2019. He was predeceased by his parents, Col. William P. Martin, Sr., and Anne Marie (Delaby) Martin, and his sister, Anne. He is survived by his loving sister, Helen McKenna, sister-in-law, Sr. Judith McKenna, C.S.C., and six of his eight nephews. A funeral mass will be held at the Shrine of the Most Blessed Sacrament, Washington, DC, on Tuesday, October 15, 2019, at 11 a.m, with interment immediately following at. Gate of Heaven Cemetery.