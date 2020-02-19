William D. Masterson "Bill"
(Age 85)
Passed away peacefully on February 13, 2020 at The Fairfax Retirement Community. A longtime resident of Alexandria, Bill worked for the FBI, HUD, RTC and FDIC as a computer systems analyst. He is survived by his devoted wife, Jann, his brother Ronald Masterson and numerous nieces and nephews. A private graveside service will take place on February 21, 2020. Friends are invited to attend the Celebration of Bill's Life at The Fairfax Retirement Community on February 29 at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the .