WILLIAM "Billy" MAYO

Service Information
Stewart Funeral Home
4001 Benning Road, N.E.
Washington, DC
20019
(202)-399-3600
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Matthews Memorial Baptist Church
2616 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave
Service
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Matthews Memorial Baptist Church
2616 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave
Notice
WILLIAM MAYO "Billy"  

On June 4, 2019, loving son of Barbara Mayo and the late William H. Mayo; brother of Donna Mayo. He is also survived by nephews Nigel and Myles Christian; great-niece Kaya Christian; aunts Doris Fuller, Audrey and Betty Mayo; uncles Floyd and Melvin Holloway, Vernon, Melvin (Veronica) and Ronald Mayo; and a host of other relatives and friends. Family will receive friends on Wednesday, July 17 from 10 a.m. until service at 11 a.m. at Matthews Memorial Baptist Church, 2616 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., SE. Interment is private.

Published in The Washington Post on July 15, 2019
