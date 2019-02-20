Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for WILLIAM McBRIDE Jr..



William McBride, Jr.



William McBride, Jr. transitioned to his eternal rest on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at his home in Fredericksburg, VA. He is survived by his wife, Juliet Davis McBride; children, Jacqueline McBride, Carmen Edmonds McBride; sons, Mario and Zachary McBride; sisters, Julia Geter McBride, Lillie Allen McBride; brother, Johnny McBride, other relatives and friends.

The viewing will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 711 North Columbus Street, Alexandria, Virginia on Friday, February 22, 2019 from 9:30 a.m. until Mass at 11 a.m. Interment, Quantico National Cemetery, Triangle, VA. Arrangements by Phillip Bell Sr. and Winona Morrissette-Johnson Funeral Service, P.A.