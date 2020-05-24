

William John McCarron, Sr. "Bill"



William John McCarron Sr., long time resident of Springfield, VA and member of St. Bernadette Parish for 54 years, passed away peacefully on May 9, 2020. He is preceded in death by his mother, Katherine Ewald Deakin, his father, William Francis McCarron and his sister, Elizabeth Ann McCarron McIntosh. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Sheila Degnan McCarron and three children, William John McCarron Jr. (Tammy), Colleen McCarron McKenna (Richard), and Michael Degnan McCarron (Cathy). Grandchildren include Joshua, Lauren, Lindsay and Jenna McCarron, and Taylor and Carter Hood. He is also survived by two nieces and two nephews and their families.

Bill was born in Washington, DC and graduated from Mount St. Mary's University, Emmitsburg, MD in 1961. He spent his career in the Federal Government and served as a Grants Officer for the Department of Health and Human Services specializing in Head Start programs. Bill will be long remembered for his love of trains, softball, and his dedication to the mission and programs of the Knights of Columbus. Family held a private funeral and burial. A Mass and Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.