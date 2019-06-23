

WILLIAM PATRICK McCAULEY "Mac" (Age 71)



Of Front Royal, VA on June 9, 2019, struck his last chord here on earth, and is now playing with the Angel Band. Pat was born on March 17, 1948 in Washington, DC. He was predeceased by his parents, William M. and Simone L. McCauley, sister Mary E. McCauley, and wife Lynn S. McCauley. Pat was a land surveyor by trade and a musician by passion. Pat is survived by his loving partner Barbara Stevens; a sister, Jeanne Trott (Ted); brothers Mike (Phyllis) and Joe (Julia Herrick) McCauley; step-daughters Emily Mitchell and Hannah Phillips (Jon); many nieces, nephews, cousins, and in-laws, and a large cast of friends and admirers. Celebration of life at Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal, VA on Saturday, July 13, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Mass at St. James Catholic Church, Falls Church, VA, Saturday, August 3 at 1:30 p.m. followed by interment at St. James Cemetery.