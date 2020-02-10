

William George McKenzie "Bill"



Passed peacefully on February 4, 2020 surrounded by his family.

He was born in Cresaptown, MD on May 7, 1936, son of the late Samuel A. McKenzie and Nellie R. (Deneen) McKenzie. Bill retired after 40 years as a devoted educator. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Judith Elaine Brown and nephew, John William Cave.

Bill is survived by his wife of 47 years, Virginia A. McKenzie, daughter, Kristen A. Martin, son-in-law, DJ Martin, and four grandchildren: Shane, Chase, Dylan, and Ashley. In addition, he is survived by his sister, Alice Cave Dombrowsky; brother, John Fred McKenzie and wife, Chong; sister, Janet Durst and husband Bruce; brother-in-law, Floyd Brown, seven nieces, two nephews, six great-nieces, six great-nephews, one great-great-niece, and four great-great-nephews.

The family will receive friends on February 15, 2020 from 3 to 7 p.m. at an Open House at Singleton's Celebration Center located at 206 Crain Highway S., Glen Burnie, MD 21061.

Memorial contributions may be made to either non profit organizations; Pascal Seniors, Inc. 125 Dorsey Road, Glen Burnie, MD 21061 or to Harvey's Lake Fire and Ambulance, P. O. Box 56, Harvey's Lake, PA 18618.