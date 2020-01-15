

William Butler McKinney (Age 93)



Passed away Friday, January 10, 2020 at his home in Gaithersburg, Maryland. Born January 2, 1927, in Florence Alabama, he was the son of the late William Butler McKinney Sr. and Lena Nelson McKinney. Mr. McKinney attended Coolidge High School in Washington, DC and then entered the Army Air Core where he served in Germany. Upon return to the States, he completed a Civil Engineering degree at the University of Maryland, followed by his law degree from George Washington University. Mr. McKinney worked for the Montgomery County Revenue Authority, retiring in 1980. He later worked for Northern Virginia Community College, retiring in 1989. In his retirement, he worked part-time as a licensed real estate broker and volunteered at the Kensington Maryland Fire Department. He is survived by his wife, Jean McKinney of Gaithersburg, MD, his daughter Patricia Stewart and her husband Gary of Ocean View, DE, his daughter Jo Colleran and her husband Jim of Leesburg, VA, his son William McKinney and his wife Cathy of Plano, TX, and his son Alan McKinney and his wife Ann of Brentwood, TN. He is also survived by 12 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his sister, Elizabeth Jane McKinney Van Wagner. Memorial service will be private. Donations in his name may be made to the .