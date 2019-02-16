Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for WILLIAM "Bill" McMILLEN.



WILLIAM FELIX McMILLEN



William Felix "Bill" McMillen of Darnestown, MD, passed away on Sunday, February 10, 2019, from complications related to primary progressive aphasia. He was 80.

Bill was born in Colesburg, KY, on July 21, 1938, to the late Robert Terrence and Viola McMillen. He was the beloved husband of 43 years to Joyce McMillen; a loving father to his sons Chris (Reena) and Kieran (Penelope); and a doting grandfather to Nadia, Harper, and Nathan. He is also survived by his brothers Joseph McMillen (Helen) and Max McMillen (Sherry), his sister Regina Newton (Charles), and 18 nieces and nephews.