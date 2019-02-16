WILLIAM FELIX McMILLEN
William Felix "Bill" McMillen of Darnestown, MD, passed away on Sunday, February 10, 2019, from complications related to primary progressive aphasia. He was 80.
Bill was born in Colesburg, KY, on July 21, 1938, to the late Robert Terrence and Viola McMillen. He was the beloved husband of 43 years to Joyce McMillen; a loving father to his sons Chris (Reena) and Kieran (Penelope); and a doting grandfather to Nadia, Harper, and Nathan. He is also survived by his brothers Joseph McMillen (Helen) and Max McMillen (Sherry), his sister Regina Newton (Charles), and 18 nieces and nephews.
No formal wake or funeral is planned. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Fund for Johns Hopkins Medicine (ATTN: Dr. Argye Hillis, PPA Research), either online at https://secure.jhu.edu/form/fjhm
or by mail to 750 East Pratt Street, 17th Floor, Baltimore, MD 21202.