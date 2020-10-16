1/
WILLIAM McMURTRIE
1938 - 2020
William Gerard McMurtrie  
Mr. William Gerard McMurtrie passed away in his sleep on October 13, 2020 in Richmond, Virginia. Born in Richmond, Virginia January 16, 1938, Bill was one of nine children, and he attended Benedictine High School in the class of 1956. From there, he went onto the University of Notre Dame, and really discovered the place that would become his "home." A member of the Class of 1960, Bill was a pitcher on the baseball team, and made lifelong friends in both the student body and amongst the faculty. He moved to Washington, DC to attend Georgetown University Law School, and remained in the DC area for the rest of his life. He formed a law firm in Fairfax and practiced there for nearly 40 years until he retired to Delray Dunes in Boynton Beach, Florida.  Bill was an avid golfer and enjoyed his times with buddies at Congressional Country Club. He loved the Boston Red Sox, and Notre Dame EVERYTHING. Perhaps what made him proudest, was his service to the Notre Dame Law School Board/Advisory Council. He was appointed by Reverend Theodore Hesburgh, and served for 46 years-six of them as Chairman. He is survived by his children, Meghan, Billy, Amanda and Matthew; his grandchildren Maggie, Lucie, Sam, Eloise, Lila, Hannah, Austin and Billy; his sister, Elizabeth McMurtrie Capetola of Malvern, Pennsylvania and his brother, Alexander B. McMurtrie of Richmond, Virginia. Services will be held at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church in Potomac, Maryland on Saturday, October 17, at 2 p.m. Future burial to follow at the University of Notre Dame.

Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Service
02:00 PM
Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church
Memories & Condolences

October 15, 2020
One of my absolute favorite people in the world. Mr. M was so intelligent and funny. We loved to fight! He fired me as many times as I quit but one of us always called the other to work it out. Such a great man who really loved his children and lived for his work. This leaves a huge hole in my heart. God bless you Mr M and your family.
Patti Baggarly
Coworker
