WILLIAM "BILLY" MEYER

Service Information
Demaine Funeral Home – Fairfax
10565 MAIN ST
Fairfax, VA
22030
(703)-385-1110
Funeral Mass
Thursday, May 23, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Timothy's Catholic Church
13807 Poplar Tree Road
Chantilly, VA
William Norman Meyer  
"Billy"  

A resident of the Heritage House of Virginia, Garrisonville, VA died on Saturday, May 11, 2019. Billy was the loving son of Virgil Meyer and Sally Ann Meyer, nee: Jurliss; and the loving brother of Kent and Stephen Meyer and sister-in-law, Anne Meyer. He was the uncle of Benjamin, Catherine, Joseph, and Zachary. A funeral mass will be held at 9 a.m. on May 23, 2019 at St. Timothy's Catholic Church, 13807 Poplar Tree Road, Chantilly, VA 20151. Interment will be at Fairfax Memorial Park on Braddock Road, will be at Fairfax Memorial Park on Braddock Road, Fairfax, VA, Immediately following.
Published in The Washington Post on May 19, 2019
